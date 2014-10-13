Singer Pink is no stranger to using the F word in her lyrics.

Look no further than the unclean version of her song, "Perfect," in which she says, "You're f---ing perfect to me." But when Pink's 3-year-old daughter, Willow, swears, it's a whole different story.

Pink shared the funny story about her daughter's potty mouth with Ellen DeGeneres on Monday's show. "I was getting ready to go out on stage and she ran in and she must have been preparing this, like a bit," the singer told Ellen. "She said, 'I'm f---ing here' and I was like, I'm sorry, I can't. My ears don't understand what you're saying."

But it wasn't just a one-time stunt. The 35-year-old singer says that Willow "mutters it when she thinks no one is looking." Maybe it's because of her own rebellious youth, but Pink has trouble coming down too hard on her daughter. "It's so cute! I mean, I'm not encouraging it but -- come on, it's like this little 3-year-old body …"

Ellen laughs and says Willow is like "a little sailor … a precious little sailor."

Precious!

