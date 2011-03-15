When you're counting down to the stork's arrival, the last thing you want to worry about is a bad hair day. But that's what happened to Pink last Thursday as she hit the red carpet for the premiere of "The Lincoln Lawyer" sporting a severe, helmet-head-y bowl cut.

"The woman that did my hair butchered it," the spitfire popster tweeted over the weekend. "I hate it."

Pink wasn't alone in criticizing her coif.

"Thanks for pointing out how much you all hate it, too," she zinged to her many followers. "Helpful."

Thankfully, no one seemed to give her too much grief over the comfy, "Golden Girls"-approved caftan she donned for the occasion.

So, how about you take a break from life's more serious events and tell us: What do you think of Pink's 'do? A missundaztood mane misstep or a kicky way to await her bundle of joy with hubby Carey Hart? Vote and then tell us in the comments.

