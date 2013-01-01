Feel the burn!

When Pink wanted to slim down after the June 2011 birth of her daughter Willow, the "So What" singer turned to Hollywood trainer Jeanette Jenkins, and after hitting the gym hard with Jenkins, she says she's in the best shape of her life.

"[Jeanette] kicked my butt more than any other person I've ever worked out with," she told Shape magazine in October.

In the video above, Pink's fitness guru -- who also works with Kelly Rowland -- takes Us Weekly through her Burpee Push Shuffle routine. Jenkins calls the interval training moves an amazing way to "burn calories and tone your body from head to toe."

For step-by-step instructions on how to do Jenkins' workout at home in just minutes, watch the clip above now!

