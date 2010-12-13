Actress Freida Pinto was left stunned on a recent charity visit to Mumbai's slums because nobody recognized her.

RELATED: Add Wonderwall as a friend on Facebook!

The star was thrust into the spotlight following the success of 2008's "Slumdog Millionaire" and she's since used her fame to raise awareness of the poor living conditions of many in the Indian city, where she hails from.

RELATED: Check out Glo to see more Hollywood style

She embarked on a trip to the rundown areas with a nongovernmental organization recently, but none of the residents recognized her from the movie, surrounding her boyfriend and co-star Dev Patel instead.

RELATED: See more pics of Freida Pinto

Pinto tells Britain's Sunday Times Magazine, "People in the city recognize me as the girl from 'Slumdog Millionaire,' and inevitably they stare. But when I visited the slums with an NGO, nobody recognized me at all. I didn't mind. As for Dev, they hounded him, calling him 'crorepati,' which means millionaire."