Freida Pinto was left red-faced after discovering "cheesy" advertisements she filmed when she was younger have appeared online.

The Slumdog Millionaire beauty regularly starred in promotional campaigns as a youngster in order to make some money.

But she was mortified to learn the ads have been uploaded to the internet following her success as a movie star.

Pinto explains, "Some of my ads are now on YouTube and it's just so embarrassing. There is a silly Wrigley chewing-gum ad you should check out. It's so stupid. This guys pops a gum in his mouth and I fall from a tree on to his bike! Then he's got a girl.

"So from doing cheesy stuff like that to doing something fulfilling as (latest drama) Miral - I think I've come a long way."