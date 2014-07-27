Living it up the Big Easy way!

As Us Weekly exclusively confirmed, Piper Perabo tied the knot with her longtime beau Stephen Kay in New York on Saturday, July 26. Now, the "Covert Affairs" actress has shared the first picture from her wedding day.

Perabo, 37, wore a unique, long-sleeve nude and silver-colored dress to say "I do" in front of her close family and friends. The Coyote Ugly actress decided on an eye-catching yellow veil and wore minimal makeup. She kept her blonde locks up in a low bun and carried a bouquet of white roses to walk down the aisle.

Director and executive producer Kay, meanwhile, opted for a blue three-piece suit. He topped off the look with a gray hat. After the ceremony, the newlyweds headed on foot to their reception with their loved ones and a New Orleans-style band close behind.

Perabo and Kay got engaged last September. They first met on the set of the USA Network series "Covert Affairs," which is currently in its fifth season.

