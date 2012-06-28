Pippa Middleton Comes Out of Hiding at Wimbledon
Pippa Middleton has been on her best behavior since getting into a spot of trouble back in April.
On Thursday, Kate Middleton's younger sister, 28, looked demure in a white blouse and a navy skirt as she watched Serena Williams take on Hungary's Melinda Czink at Wimbledon (and shared a laugh with her younger brother James).
The former scene-stealing bridesmaid has been staying out of the spotlight since April, when she was photographed with pals in Paris -- one of whom thought it'd be funny to point a gun at the photographers who were following them. (An eyewitness reported them to police, though Pippa was eventually let off the hook.)
Still, she's been "advised by her parents to stay out of the spotlight for a bit," a Middleton family pal tells Us Weekly. "She's being careful, thinking twice before she acts or speaks!"
