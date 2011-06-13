Pippa's gotta eat!

As revealed in just-released pics, Pippa Middleton was all smiles last Wednesday evening as she grabbed dinner in central London with a handsome man: George Percy. After their one-on-one meal at a local eatery, they headed back to Percy's apartment.

The next morning, Duchess Kate's little sister was reportedly seen leaving Percy's flat, bidding her pal goodbye with a hug and kiss.

The son of the Duke of Northumberland (one of England's richest men), Percy is an old college chum of Middleton and now a co-worker: Duchess Kate's little sister recently took a job as a lobbyist at Percy's geothermal energy firm.

But Percy and Middleton (he joined her and pals for a weekend in Madrid last month following the royal wedding) continue to be the subject of romance rumors -- especially with some British tabloids reporting over the weekend that Middleton and Alex Loudon, her financier beau of over a year, have ended their romance.

Split or not, as of late last month, one Middleton pal told Us Weekly that Middleton and Percy will remain platonic. "She loves George, but only as a best friend. They always just been mates!"

