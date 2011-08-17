Working girl!

After vacationing with her family in Mustique and cheering on her boyfriend, Alex Loudon, at the Cricketers Cup Finals in the English countryside on Sunday, Pippa Middleton is back in London doing what she does best: looking sexy in short (yet chic), dresses.

The 27-year-old socialite showed off her tan, toned legs in two thigh-baring frocks while out and about in the city.

On Tuesday she stepped out in a printed dress and her favorite fitted black leather jacket by Whistles. She accessorized with nude wedges and a tan clutch. The following day she was spotted running errands in a navy and gray frock, oversized sunglasses, navy heels and a dark brown purse.

In addition to wowing admirers with her her now-famous derriere and bronzed glow, the younger Middleton sister is in the process of starting up her own events company and doing work for her close friend George Percy.

