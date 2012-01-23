What a temptress!

Months after her split from beau Alex Loudon, Pippa Middleton will likely be single this Valentine's Day. But as the editor of online party magazine Party Times, Duchess Kate's scene-stealing sister, 28, offers plenty of ideas for the most romantic day of the year.

PHOTOS: Pippa's fabulous style

"February 14th is the traditional date to show your love each year – though hopefully you declare it more often than that!" the post begins. "It could be for a significant other, an unwitting object of your affection or close family or friends. You may want to forgo the boxes of chocolates and bunches of flowers, but who wants to give up the chance of a celebration with the people they love?"

Among the romantic tips offered?

PHOTOS: 2011, the year in royals

A stay-at-home "intimate date for two": "Instead of going out to the cinema, why not recreate a movie theatre at home with a romantic film and snuggle up together in your very own back row, complete with cartons of popcorn."

The royal bridesmaid also suggests a way to "spread the love" via a Valentine's Day party with friends or supper for kids. Food ideas? "For a fun Valentine’s dessert idea how about dipping marshmallows and fruit skewers of banana, grapes and strawberries into a molten chocolate fountain. Everyone can join in – just make sure you have napkins at the ready as things may get messy!"

PHOTOS: Pippa's infamous "gal gone wild" shot

In addition, the stylish entrepreneur tells romantics to "Create a few rhyming clues for a treasure hunt around the house to unearth bags of Love Hearts and other little Valentine’s gifts" -- like heart-shaped bath fizzers.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

The Year in Celebrity News 2011

Pippa vs. Kate Fashion Face-Off

Sofia Vergara and More Sexy, Confident Women