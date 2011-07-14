Pippa Middleton put on a fashion parade on Thursday, stepping out in three different outfits in one day and RadarOnline.com has the photos of her stylish sets.

Not afraid to recycle her outfits, Pippa started out her day with a run in a pink sweater and gray short shorts, her hair back in a pony tail with aviator sunglasses on.

PHOTOS: Check Out Pippa's Quick Change Style

The 27-year-old recently competed in a dualthon where she ran 20 miles and then biked 30 for the Highland Cross 2011 in Scotland.

Grabbing a cup of coffee to go, Pippa stepped out next in a sexy black one piece dress with a revealing zipper neckline. She was carrying her $225 Modalu bag, which has been named The Pippa after her, and sported simple black flats.

Her third outfit of the day was her favorite blue Zara blazer that sells for $98 dollars over a colorful dress with a tie in the front and she showed off her toned legs in blue wedge sandals.

With Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, winning over the hearts of North America with her gorgeous fashions while on her first official royal trip, Pippa matched her big sister's style choices in her very own three-outfit fashion parade.

