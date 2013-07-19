SAN DIEGO (AP) — "Black Sails" pushed out into the open waters of Comic-Con.

Starz isn't premiering the mature pirate drama until next year, but the first episode was screened for hundreds of fans at a movie theater Thursday night during the pop-culture convention.

"Black Sails" cast members Zach McGowan, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Mark Ryan and Hakeem Kae-Kazim were on hand for the preview, which marked the first time for them to see the inaugural installment, too.

Before the screening, composer Bear McCreary and a band performed musical selections from the series.

The first episode centered on Toby Stephen's ruthless Captain Flint as he sought to maintain control of his ship and seek out a Spanish treasure ship.

"Black Sails" creators Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine said they want the show to be realistic.