LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pitbull dressed up and Ke$ha went casual for American Music Awards rehearsals.

The entertainers popped by the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday to practice the performances they've planned for Sunday's show.

Ke$ha was surrounded by male dancers as she bounced around the stage in sneakers, striped leggings and a torn black T-shirt. She played a giant golden drum, and closed the rendition of her new hit "Die Young" by writhing on stage as fireworks rained down overhead.

Pitbull, fresh off his performance at Thursday's Latin Grammy Awards, arrived wearing crisp white pants, a red polo shirt and a tan blazer. He ditched the blazer and added shades to rehearse "Don't Stop the Party," for which he shares the stage with two drummers, two keyboardists, two ballerinas and a DJ.