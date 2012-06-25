LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Scottish fairy tale "Brave" opened as the top weekend attraction in theaters with $66.3 million, becoming the 13th-straight No. 1 debut for "Toy Story" creator Pixar Animation.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by Hollywood.com are:

1. "Brave," Disney, $66,323,594, 4,164 locations, $15,928 average, $66,323,594, one week.

2. "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted," Paramount, $19,712,315, 3,920 locations, $5,029 average, $157,086,037, three weeks.

3. "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter," Fox, $16,306,974, 3,108 locations, $5,247 average, $16,306,974, one week.

4. "Prometheus," Fox, $9,905,670, 2,862 locations, $3,461 average, $108,452,350, three weeks.

5. "Snow White & the Huntsman," Universal, $8,085,630, 2,919 locations, $2,770 average, $137,128,350, four weeks.

6. "Rock of Ages," Warner Bros., $7,655,377, 3,470 locations, $2,206 average, $24,418,621, two weeks.

7. "That's My Boy," Sony, $7,630,411, 3,030 locations, $2,518 average, $27,910,794, two weeks.

8. "The Avengers," Disney, $7,177,661, 2,230 locations, $3,219 average, $598,425,442, eight weeks.

9. "Men in Black 3," Sony, $5,726,756, 2,462 locations, $2,326 average, $163,465,707, five weeks.

10. "Seeking a Friend For the End of the World," Focus Features, $3,822,803, 1,625 locations, $2,352 average, $3,822,803, one week.

11. "Moonrise Kingdom," Focus Features, $3,394,430, 395 locations, $8,593 average, $11,613,828, five weeks.

12. "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel," Fox Searchlight, $1,628,624, 741 locations, $2,198 average, $38,383,963, eight weeks.

13. "The Hunger Games," Lionsgate, $624,818, 414 locations, $1,509 average, $402,964,540, 14 weeks.

14. "Battleship," Universal, $519,305, 483 locations, $1,075 average, $63,190,105, six weeks.

15. "Bernie," Millenium Entertainment, $487,406, 220 locations, $2,215 average, $6,700,328, nine weeks.

16. "Safety Not Guaranteed," Filmdistrict, $473,110, 129 locations, $3,668 average, $1,074,533, three weeks.

17. "Teri Meri Kahaani," Eros International, $405,926, 94 locations, $4,318 average, $405,926, one week.

18. "The Dictator," Paramount, $380,964, 316 locations, $1,206 average, $58,705,052, six weeks.

19. "What to Expect When You're Expecting," Lionsgate, $364,296, 411 locations, $886 average, $39,797,947, six weeks.

20. "To Rome with Love," Sony Pictures Classics, $361,359, 5 locations, $72,272 average, $361,359, one week.

