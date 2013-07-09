NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Opera singer Placido Domingo is in the hospital after suffering a blockage in an artery of the lungs.

Domingo's publicist says the 72-year-old is expected to make a full recovery but will have to miss at least two appearances scheduled for later this month. He was admitted to the hospital Monday in Madrid, Spain.

Doctors say the pulmonary embolism was caused by a blood clot.

Publicist Nancy Seltzer says doctors have asked the Spanish tenor and conductor to rest for three to four weeks, but that healing time varies. His return to the stage will depend on how quickly he regains his strength.

It's not the first time Domingo has faced a serious medical condition.

Domingo returned to the stage just 45 days after undergoing colon cancer surgery in 2010 and has maintained a vigorous schedule and displayed an uncommon vitality at an age when most stars have stepped away from the spotlight.

He is the most visible opera singer in the world and has performed more than 140 roles, expanding his repertoire to include baritone roles in the past half-decade. The Three Tenors member also recently was named the new goodwill ambassador for the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization for his efforts in spreading classical music around the world.

Domingo has canceled his performances in Daniel Catan's "Il Postino," which were to begin July 17 at the Teatro Real in Madrid, as well as an appearance on July 21 at Plaza Mayor.

