MADRID (AP) — The son of legendary opera singer Placido Domingo says his 72-year-old father may have to cancel some more performances following his admission to a Madrid hospital with a lung artery blockage, but that he has absolutely no plans to retire.

Alvaro Domingo said Thursday he expects the Spanish tenor to be released in the next three or four days but will then need to recuperate for three weeks in Madrid. He said singing was among the activities doctors had asked his father to refrain from while recovering.

Domingo canceled six dates in Madrid this month after being admitted to the hospital Monday. He is due to resume performing in Salzburg, Austria next month but his son said that may change.

Doctors say a blood clot caused the pulmonary embolism.