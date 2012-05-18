Cannes, France (AP) -- Plan B is going to start his own charity, to stop kids from experiencing the bleak London life portrayed in his directorial debut.

The musician and rapper launched "Ill Manors" in Cannes, a story about how easily teens can get trapped in a world of crime and drugs.

He wants to show them the way out.

Many of the cast were non-actors who he threw a lifeline to — two members of his band were also taken off the street.

Plan B, or Ben Drew, is now in the process of setting up an organization.

Plan B said Saturday: "Making a charity that's going to help more young people is just a logical progression. It makes sense if you're looking at the subject I talk about within my music and my film."