NEW YORK (AP) — The sole survivor of a plane crash last year in Kansas is working on a memoir.

Publisher Atria/Howard Books has told The Associated Press that Hannah Luce has a deal for "Fields of Grace." The book is scheduled to come out Oct. 22. Luce, the 23-year-old daughter of Teen Mania Ministries founder Ron Luce, was severely burned in the crash of a twin engine Cessna 401 last May that killed four others.

In a statement issued through her publisher on Monday, Luce said she was writing a story of "perseverance" and finding hope in "life's darkest moments."

Howard Books is a Christian imprint of Simon & Schuster.