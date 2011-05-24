LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Planet of the Apes" actress and former model Estella Warren was arrested after a late-night crash that led to her allegedly assaulting a police officer then trying to flee from custody, officials said Tuesday.

Warren was driving down Harper Avenue near West Hollywood when she crashed into three parked cars, Los Angeles police Officer Sarah Faden said.

Someone heard the noise of the crashes and came to see what was going on. That person called police then pursued Warren when it was clear she wasn't going to stop and leave her information, Faden said.

The person then forced Warren to stop, though it was unclear how. Police arrived and arrested Warren on suspicion of driving under the influence, but she assaulted one of the officers, Faden said. The 32-year-old actress was then immediately re-arrested for felony battery on an officer.

Police took Warren to Wilshire station, where she was detained in a holding room. Exactly how she managed it was unclear, but Faden said Warren slipped out her handcuffs then burst through a door to the police station and briefly escaped. She was immediately recaptured and booked on a felony escape charge.

Warren was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

A call to Warren's manager was not immediately returned.