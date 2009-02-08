LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are taking home the Grammys' highest honor, winning album of the year for "Raising Sand."

They beat out Lil Wayne, Ne-Yo, Coldplay, and Radiohead for the coveted trophy.

It was Krauss and Plant's fifth Grammy of the night, making them the top Grammy winners.

The rock legend and bluegrass star had already won record of the year for their song "Please Read the Letter."