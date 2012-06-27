NEW YORK (AP) -- A play based on Eve Ensler's 2010 best-seller "Emotional Creature" is heading off-Broadway.

Producers announced Wednesday that the Signature Theatre Company will produce the stage adaptation, also written by "The Vagina Monologues" author.

The play, starring six women, is a collage of monologues and chat sessions about body image, dieting, sex and abortion, among other topics. There is also peppy music by Charl-Johan Lingenfelder.

Previews begin Oct. 26 with an opening night set for Nov. 12.

"Emotional Creature" was workshopped at New York Stage and Film at Vassar College in August 2010, with subsequent stagings in Johannesburg and Paris. It had its world premiere this month at Berkeley Repertory in California.

———

Online: http: //www.emotionalcreature.com