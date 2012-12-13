The Hollywood Reporter -- This story first appeared in the Dec. 21 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.

It's his party, and he'll go all out if he wants to.

Hochberg Ebersol Co. co-founder Charlie Ebersol (a 2012 inductee to THR's Reality TV 50 Most Powerful List) celebrated his 30th birthday with an over-the-top fete Dec. 8 for which he enlisted the advice of Disney Imagineers to turn nearly every inch of his two-acre Holmby Hills property into "Charlieland," replete with an old-time tram and a Jungle Cruise-like ride.

Guests including Ryan Phillippe, Kellan Lutz and Mekhi Phifer bought tickets for each activity, like paying $300 for a zip-line ride, and raised $60,000 for Charity: Water.

The night was capped by a performance of "We Are the Champions" by a Queen cover band. The ruckus brought Ebersol a Facebook poke from neighbor Crystal Harris, Hugh Hefner's fiancee, the following day (the Playboy Mansion is just a short stroll away).

Laughs Ebersol: "She said, 'Your party sounded amazing.' Apparently she's a pretty big Queen fan. I told her I'd bring over some bundt cake to apologize for the noise."

