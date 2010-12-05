Playboy pictures to be auctioned
A series of steamy shots of Elle Macpherson and Cindy Crawford are going under the hammer in a Playboy auction later this month.
The sexy snaps feature the Aussie beauty completely nude in a set taken for Hugh Hefner's magazine in 1994, while Cindy Crawford can be seen cupping her breasts in another racy image.
The pictures, along with a Marilyn Monroe photo, will be sold at New York's Christie's auction house on Dec. 8 and are expected to fetch $4.5 million.
Hefner says, "We're paying tribute to our greatest contributors."
