A series of steamy shots of Elle Macpherson and Cindy Crawford are going under the hammer in a Playboy auction later this month.

The sexy snaps feature the Aussie beauty completely nude in a set taken for Hugh Hefner's magazine in 1994, while Cindy Crawford can be seen cupping her breasts in another racy image.

The pictures, along with a Marilyn Monroe photo, will be sold at New York's Christie's auction house on Dec. 8 and are expected to fetch $4.5 million.

Hefner says, "We're paying tribute to our greatest contributors."

