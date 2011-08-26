NEW YORK (AP) -- There was plenty of serving, but it all involved food as the U.S. Open held its "Taste of Tennis" event in advance of Monday's grand slam.

Reigning open champ Rafael Nadal, James Blake and Mardy Fish were on hand for the culinary event Thursday night, designed to raise funds for the New York Junior Tennis League.

Tommy Haas, Mikhail Youzhny and Marin Cilic were among the former and current tennis players who acted as food servers, handing people small plates of miniburgers, ceviche, steak and more.

Michelle Bernstein was among the top chefs who prepared food for the event and served up shrimp to the crowd.

Though she called herself an admirer of the game, she wasn't staying to watch any of the Open. She planned to leave as soon as possible to head back to Miami to avoid Hurricane Irene, which was expected to hit New York on Sunday.