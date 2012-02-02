NEW YORK (AP) -- Celebrated playwrights including Stephen Sondheim, Tony Kushner and Edward Albee have joined a fundraiser to mark the anniversary of a devastating earthquake in Japan.

All will be offering 10-minute plays and songs to be performed March 11. The effort also has united 35 arts organizations across 12 states. Funds will help the Japanese theater community.

Participating artists include Suzan-Lori Parks and Richard Greenberg, who both will write original pieces. Sondheim with writer John Weidman will revise a section of their musical "Pacific Overtures."

In New York, the effort has united some of the city's most powerful theaters, including Lincoln Center Theater, Playwrights Horizons, The Public Theater and Manhattan Theatre Club. Theatre Communications Group said Thursday it's leading the effort.

An earthquake and tsunami struck Japan last March 11, leaving 20,000 people dead or missing.

