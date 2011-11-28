TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) -- A New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to lesser charges stemming from the death of an "American Idol" contestant best known for her rant when she was rejected in the seventh season.

Daniel Bark pleaded guilty to eluding police and drunken driving on Monday under a plea agreement. Prosecutors will dismiss aggravated manslaughter and other charges in the 2009 accident that claimed the life of Alexis Cohen of Allentown, Pa.

The 25-year-old's body was found on a road in Seaside Heights.

A judge had thrown out Bark's confession because police failed to advise him of his rights.

Bark faces probation and nearly a year in jail when he's sentenced.

His lawyer Michael Nolan told the Asbury Park Press ( http://on.app.com/tjpjiD) there's never been any physical evidence connecting Bark to Cohen's death.

———

Information from: Asbury Park Press, http://www.app.com