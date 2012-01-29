LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Christopher Plummer has won the supporting-actor honor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for his role as an elderly dad who comes out as gay in "Beginners," firming up his Academy Awards prospects next month.

Plummer would become the oldest actor ever to win an Oscar at age 82, two years older than Jessica Tandy when she won best actress for "Driving Miss Daisy."

Nominees for lead-acting honors include George Clooney for "The Descendants," Meryl Streep for "The Iron Lady," Michelle Williams for "My Week with Marilyn" and Jean Dujardin for "The Artist."

Before the official ceremony, the Screen Actors Guild presented its honor for best film stunt ensemble to "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2." The TV stunt award went to "Game of Thrones."

