LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Christopher Plummer has won the supporting-actor prize at the Spirit Awards honoring independent film for his role as an elderly widower who comes out as gay in "Beginners."

Plummer's win Saturday could be a prelude to Hollywood's top prize at Sunday's Academy Awards, where the 82-year-old is favored to become the oldest acting winner ever.

The supporting-actress prize went to Shailene Woodley for the family drama "The Descendants."

Joking that it took him a long time to realize the Spirit Awards had nothing to do with booze, Plummer gave thanks to all the spirits that have come his way in his career, "good and evil."

Plummer is the favorite to win for supporting actor at Sunday's Oscars. Woodley was not nominated for an Oscar.

