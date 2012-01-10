LONDON (AP) -- British filmmakers are skeptical about Prime Minister David Cameron's call for the country's film industry to make more mainstream movies.

Cameron on Wednesday is visiting Pinewood Studios near London, home of the James Bond franchise. In advance excerpts from his speech, Cameron says the government should help producers "make commercially successful pictures."

And his office says next week that a government-commissio ned review will recommend that funding be "rebalanced to support more mainstream films."

Critics pointed out that several huge recent British hits might not have seemed commercial.

Neither an exploited Indian teenager nor a royal with a stutter sound like box office gold — but both "Slumdog Millionaire" and "The King's Speech" won top Oscar honors.