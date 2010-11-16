Singer Pink tells Ellen DeGeneres that she's expecting a baby and that her relationship with hubby Carey Hart is "better than ever."

"I'm eating for two these days," Pink says.

Pink also reveals that she has previously suffered a miscarriage, and that made her hesitate to share the news. "I didn't want to talk about it because I was just really nervous and I have had a miscarriage before, but if I was going to talk about it with anyone, it was going to be with you," she tells Ellen.

"I'm just really, really happy for you," Ellen responds.

Pink says she worked for the pregnancy and that it was no accident. She also shares that the doctor thinks that the baby is a girl.

When it comes to her previously on-again, off-again relationship with Carey, she tells Ellen, "I never had anything in my life that I didn't work hard for and my relationship is that. We worked really hard and we had our little meltdowns, a couple of them, and ... we both needed to do that and come back together. It's just yummy."

Tune in to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on November 17 for the full interview.

