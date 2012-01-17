BALTIMORE (AP) -- Is the "Poe Toaster" nevermore?

Edgar Allan Poe fans are planning one last vigil to watch for the mysterious person who for decades visited the gothic writer's grave on the anniversary of his birth.

The rose and cognac tributes of an anonymous man in black are thought to date to at least the 1940s. Notes left with the tributes indicate that the tradition passed to a new generation in the 1990s. But the visitor, dubbed the "Poe Toaster," hasn't appeared since 2009.

Poe House and Museum Curator Jeff Jerome says he'll wait one last time overnight Wednesday before calling an end to the tradition. He'll host a reading of Poe tributes Thursday, an event that may become a new tradition to mark the macabre writer's birthday.