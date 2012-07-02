NEW YORK (AP) -- The nation's new poet laureate will be telling her own story, in prose.

Natasha Trethewey is working on a memoir, currently untitled, that has been acquired by Ecco. The publisher, an imprint of HarperCollins, announced Monday that the book is scheduled to come out in 2014.

The 46-year-old Trethewey is the daughter of a white father and black mother. The memoir will tell of her childhood in the American South in the 1970s and `80s.

Trethewey won the Pulitzer Prize in 2007 for her collection "Native Guard." This fall, she begins a one-year term as U.S. poet laureate.