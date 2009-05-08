GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) -- Rapper 50 Cent says he's been told he is not a suspect in a 2008 fire that destroyed his New York mansion.

But Detective Thomas Wieland (WEE'-lund) of the Suffolk County police said Thursday that the fire is still under investigation and no one has been cleared.

It has yet to be determined what caused the $1.4 million Long Island mansion to go up in flames on May 30, 2008.

The rapper made his statement on the entertainment blog Thisis50.com.

The rapper's ex-girlfriend and their 10-year-old son were among six people who escaped the blaze by jumping off a roof.

She blamed the rapper, but he says he was in Louisiana filming a movie at the time.