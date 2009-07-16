Thieves broke into Orlando Bloom's home Wednesday, a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to Usmagazine.com.

"Yesterday around 5:50 p.m., patrol officers responded to his residence...in the Hollywood Hills, where a relative informed police that his house had been burglarized," officer Tenesha Dobine tells Us.

"[Bloom] was not at home at the time and [the suspects] had taken an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry," Dobine continues.

The investigation if ongoing, Dobine says.

