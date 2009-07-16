Mischa Barton was removed from her West Hollywood home Wednesday by police, an LAPD spokesperson confirms to Usmagazine.com.

"We responded to her home last night on a medical issue," Officer April Harding tells Us. "We assisted with it. She was removed from her home."

Harding tells Us no 911 call was received, and that she was not sure if Barton, 23, was in distress. When asked if the actress was cooperative, she tells Us: "I guess."

Harding did not release details on where Barton was taken, citing California privacy laws.

A source tells Us Barton called the police herself after having a "freak out."

The actress -- best known for her role on "The O.C." -- was charged in 2008 with DUI and marijuana possession. She was sentenced to 36 months probation, told to attend alcohol education classes and pay a fine.

Barton checked into rehab after the incident, she said, because "I wanted to prove to the court that I would take it completely seriously.

"I went to rehab to prove I was sober," continued Barton in an interview with UK Marie Claire.

She's set to star in "Beautiful Life," premiering this fall on the CW.

