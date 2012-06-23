BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Two people have been found dead in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide in a room shooting at the Beverly Hilton, just hours before the Daytime Emmy Awards are being held at the posh hotel, police said Saturday.

Police responding to a report of a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. Friday found a man and a woman dead from gunshot wounds, Beverly Hills police Lt. Mark Rosen said.

Police described the victims only as "elderly," but would give no other details on the victims or the circumstances of the shooting.

The coroner's office picked up the bodies early Saturday and was investigating the deaths.

The luxury hotel was also the site of the death of Whitney Houston in February. The singer was found dead Feb. 11 in the bathtub of her fourth-floor room, just a few hours before she was to attend record executive Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy party in the ballroom downstairs.

The Daytime Emmy Awards are scheduled to be held there later Saturday. Several other annual galas are held at the hotel, including the Golden Globe Awards.