BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- A writer desperate to get a movie script read suffered the ultimate rejection Thursday when police blew up a briefcase he said contained the screenplay after an agent refused to read it, police said.

The bizarre story was set in Beverly Hills, where a man visited the office of a literary agent and left behind a briefcase that he said contained a computer, police Sgt. Brad Cornelius said.

Bing: How to get your movie script read

The man left instructions for it to be delivered to someone at the business, who told another person in the office, "This guy's been kind of pestering me to read his stuff" and said he neither asked for nor wanted the briefcase, Cornelius said.

A security guard took the case into an alley, and a bomb squad was sent to investigate the suspicious package.

Officials sealed off one square block and evacuated dozens of people from a handful of businesses on nearby Rodeo Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard before blowing open the briefcase, which contained no explosives.

Police detained the man suspected of leaving the briefcase and were questioning him, Cornelius said. His name and other details were not immediately released.