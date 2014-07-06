As it turns out, rapper Flavor Flav knows how to throw one wild Independence Day party, just not legally.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the 55-year-old former Public Enemy hype man, now best known for his affinity for giant time-keeping accessories and his 2006 VH1 reality dating show "Flavor Of Love," was cited on Friday for using illegal fireworks outside his home in a gated community in Las Vegas Valley.

WATCH: This Video of Fireworks Filmed With A Drone Might Be The Coolest Thing Ever

According to reports, Flav has a long history of loving fireworks, often shooting off thousands of dollars in colorful explosives every 4th of July, which doesn't go over well with the local Homeowners Association, or the police -- as the use of fireworks is expressly prohibited.

This year, police arrived while Flav was attempting to shoot off dozens of fireworks at once, allegedly in an attempt to get through them before authorities were called.

When the Metro PD arrived, they presented Flav with two fireworks-related citations and confiscated over 100 pounds of fireworks that hadn't yet been set off.

According to police, there were so many fireworks taken from Flav's 4th of July party that a special bomb disposal unit needed to be called in to safely destroy them.

GALLERY: 4 Star-Spangled 4th of July Movies

According to the rapper himself, the party was a fairly low-key event with only around 110 people, which was smaller than celebrations in the past.

Flav has said that in the future, he will take his Independence Day celebration to a different neighborhood because he doesn't "want to go to jail for fireworks."

Last year, he was forced to move the location of his party after TMZ broke the news that he had bought over $8,000 in fireworks, prompting police to warn him that if he set them off they would arrest him.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

See how the stars celebrated the Fourth of July

Taylor Swift Throws Fourth Of July Party Weekend With Emma Stone, Jaime King, Lena Dunham And More

BING: Craziest celeb arrests