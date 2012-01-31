KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) -- Police say they have arrested a Jamaican dancehall star accused of raping a 31-year-old woman at his home on the island.

Detectives arrested Elephant Man late Monday and charged him with grievous assault and rape.

Police say a woman has accused the 36-year-old entertainer of assaulting her at his home in St. Andrew parish. They gave no further details Tuesday.

The entertainer known offstage as Oneal Bryan is expected to appear in court this week.

Defense attorney Linda Wright could not be reached Tuesday.

The dancehall rapper is best known for the track "Willie Bounce" and for his collaboration with recording artists such as Wyclef Jean and Busta Rhymes.