A sad royal mystery has been solved.

Police have identified the body of a woman found on Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate in Norfolk on New Year's Day. The remains belong to a 17-year-old missing girl, Latvian Alisa Dmitrijeva, who was reported missing from her home in August.

According to the Washington Post, Detective Chief Inspector Jes Fry said police are trying to find out about any activity that took place on or near the site in August through September, and looking for people who may have worked in the area.

Prince William and Duchess Kate spent their first married Christmas at the Queen's Sandringham estate, before heading to Bucklebury to spend time with the Middleton family.

According to the Associated Press, Sandringham has served as a private residence for British monarchs since 1862.

