Police in California have launched an investigation after teenage pop sensation Rebecca Black allegedly received death threats.

The 13-year-old shot to fame with her track "Friday," which scored more than 111 million views on YouTube.

Her success story has now taken a dark twist amid allegations bosses at her management company received a menacing phone call and email back in March. They called in police and an official investigation is now underway.

Sergeant Rick Martinez of the Anaheim, California, police tells KCBS, "In essence, the threats were related to getting the music off the internet or they were going to kill her. We can't validate how serious they are, but we do take it seriously."

