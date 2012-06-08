SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) -- Police were investigating a car crash involving Lindsay Lohan on Friday, with authorities saying no one else was injured in the crash and the extent of the actress' injuries were not known.

Santa Monica Police Sgt. Candice Cobarrubias said the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on the Pacific Coast Highway, and officers continued to investigate the accident

Police would not immediately release any other details, Cobarrubias said.

Calls to Lohan's spokesman Steve Honig were not immediately returned.

Lohan has been filming a Lifetime movie on the love affair between Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

She remains on probation in a necklace theft case, but is no longer being supervised by a judge or probation officer.

The accident on Friday comes after the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office last month determined there was insufficient evidence to pursue a case against Lohan in a nightclub manager's claim that the actress struck him with her sports car.

The prosecution said there was a lack of evidence in the case.