LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Police say Lindsay Lohan showed no signs of impairment after colliding with a dump truck on a coastal highway near Los Angeles.

Santa Monica Police Sgt. Richard Lewis says both Lohan and the truck's driver were interviewed after the accident and neither showed signs they were driving under the influence.

Lewis says police continue to investigate fault in the accident, which occurred on Pacific Coast Highway around 11:40 a.m.

Lohan's spokesman Steve Honig says the 25-year-old actress was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but was released two hours later.

Honig says Lohan is headed back to work filming a Lifetime movie on the love affair between Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

Police were investigating a car crash involving Lindsay Lohan on Friday, with authorities saying no one else was injured in the crash and the extent of the actress' injuries were not known.

Santa Monica Police Sgt. Candice Cobarrubias said the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on the Pacific Coast Highway, and officers continued to investigate the accident

Police would not immediately release any other details, Cobarrubias said.

Calls to Lohan's spokesman Steve Honig were not immediately returned.

Lohan has been filming a Lifetime movie on the love affair between Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

"First and foremost, we're concerned about the well-being of Lindsay and anyone else who may have been involved in the accident," Lifetime spokesman Les Eisner said, adding, "Lindsay has been doing fantastic work on the set of `Liz and Dick.'"

Production on the film started earlier this week and was expected to conclude around the end of June. Lifetime had no comment on whether the filming schedule would be altered because of Lohan's accident, Eisner said.

She remains on probation in a necklace theft case, but is no longer being supervised by a judge or probation officer.

The accident on Friday comes after the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office last month determined there was insufficient evidence to pursue a case against Lohan in a nightclub manager's claim that the actress struck him with her sports car.

The prosecution said there was a lack of evidence in the case.