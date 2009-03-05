Chris Brown has been charged with two felonies for his alleged attack on Rihanna. Police notes from the night of the alleged attack have hit the Internet and provide disturbing new details.

According to the report, the couple's argument did indeed start when Rihanna found a text on Brown's phone from another woman. As the argument escalated, Brown reportedly became angry and tried to force Rihanna out of his car. The report states that when Rihanna resisted, Brown - who was still driving - began beating her, at one point putting the singer in a headlock and biting her.

After Rihanna reportedly called her assistant and told her to inform the police, Brown allegedly said, "You just did the stupidest thing ever. I'm going to kill you."

For more details on the alleged assault, click here.

Brown is expected to appear in court today. Brown, who is out on $50,000 bail, is reportedly being charged with felony assault and making a criminal threat.