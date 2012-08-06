NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (AP) -- Authorities say a Cleveland-area man has been arrested for carrying a gun, ammunition and several knives into a showing of the "The Dark Knight Returns."

Police in North Ridgeville say a manager was suspicious of the man and his satchel when he entered the theater for the 10 p.m. Saturday showing of the Batman movie.

The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer ( http://bit.ly/N06ADn) reports that the manager and an off-duty police officer working security searched the bag and found the weapons. He was arrested without incident. His home was searched Monday night.

The suspect's name and other details have not been released.

A 24-year-old man is charged with killing 12 people and wounding 58 at a midnight showing of the "The Dark Knight Returns" in Aurora, Colo., on July 20.

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com