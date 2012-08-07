Police: Ohio man movie-goer had gun for protection
WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Ohio police say a man brought a gun, ammunition and several knives to a showing of the latest Batman movie so he could protect himself, not because he had sinister intentions.
Westlake Police Sgt. Mark Krumheuer said 37-year-old Scott A. Smith, of North Ridgeville, brought the weapons to a Saturday showing of "The Dark Knight Rises" for "his protection," but he would not elaborate.
Last month, a gunman killed 12 people at a showing of the same movie in Aurora, Colo.
Police say a theater manager and an off-duty police officer working security stopped Smith and found the weapons inside a bag they thought looked suspicious. Smith was arrested and remains jailed.
Krumheuer says Smith is expected to be indicted on weapons charges. A message was left for Smith's attorney.
