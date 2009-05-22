French police have opened an investigation into the apparent suicide of Spider-Man 3 actress Lucy Gordon, who was found dead inside her Paris apartment Wednesday.

Gordon hanged herself, it was reported yesterday by the Times of London. She would have turned 29 years old today.

A preview of the actress' newest flick, Gainsbourg: A Heroic Life, was just screened at the Cannes Film Festival. She stars as Jane Birkin.

The film's directors and producers released a statement to the Times: "The film owes a lot to the generous spirit, to the kindness and immense talent of Lucy Gordon."

Gordon's father, Richard, also spoke out from his Oxford home, calling his family "shattered.

"She has been the light of our lives," he told the Times. "We have always been immensely proud of her and her achievements. We love her so much.

"She was a lovely, generous, unselfish person who gave her all for others and thought of others before herself," he continued. "She has been doing what she loved and what she wanted to do for the last many years.

"She has been a natural actress all her life, since she was about 2," he went on. "She's always loved being on stage and in front of the camera and she has kept all her naturalness and charm all the way through."

Gordon's boyfriend was reportedly asleep in the apartment as Gordon killed herself.