LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say they followed proper protocol when they demanded identification from an actress and her boyfriend while investigating a 911 call alleging lewd conduct.

Actress Daniele Watts, who appeared in "Django Unchained," says she was unjustly handcuffed and detained Thursday after refusing to provide identification to officers responding to a report of lewd conduct in a car parked along Ventura Boulevard.

Watts and her boyfriend, Brian Lucas, wrote about the incident on Facebook and posted photos of a crying Watts in handcuffs.

Lucas said he suspects that onlookers assumed Watts to be a prostitute and him a client because she is black and he is white.

Los Angeles police Lt. Andrew Neiman said Monday that citizens are required to identify themselves if requested to do so by an officer who has reasonable suspicion to believe an offense may have been committed.

Watts was detained until police determined no crime was committed.