Brenda saves lives?

Shannen Doherty took matters into her own hands last month -- placing a call from Los Angeles to a 911 dispatcher in Westhampton, NJ, in the hopes of helping a possibly suicidal fan on Twitter.

TMZ posted the audio clip of the call on Dec. 9, in which the worried "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress, 41, immediately acknowledges the bizarre nature of her cross-country call.

"This is going to sound incredibly strange," Doherty is heard saying, "My name is Shannen Doherty, and I'm an actress and there is a girl who is threatening to shoot herself."

Doherty explained to the dispatcher that the fan, an unnamed 27-year-old woman, had sent her direct Twitter messages claiming she would commit suicide if Doherty didn't give her a phone call.

"I'm completely untrained to deal with somebody threatening suicide," Doherty admits during the call. "It's been an undoing thing and my security guys told me to block her, because she's aggressive and does very erratic things . . . I felt bad for her to be honest."

The "Shannen Says" star then follows the dispatcher's instruction, tweeting the fan to get her home address.

"I would love it if you guys would just call back and let me know," she asked.

The dispatcher, naturally, couldn't help but gush just a little over the famous caller.

"All my coworkers can't believe I'm on the phone with you!" the operator admitted toward the end of the call.

