PHOENIX (AP) -- Phoenix police say they removed a gun from the home of actor Frankie Muniz after a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

A police report says Elycia Turnbow claims Muniz pulled out a gun and held it against his head last Friday night after the two were arguing about prior relationships. Turnbow told police that she was worried that the 25-year-old Muniz might be suicidal, so she called one of his band mates to take him to a hospital.

The star of the "Malcom in the Middle" TV show told police that the gun wasn't loaded. But The Arizona Republic reports officers retrieved the gun from a downstairs closet of Muniz's home and it was loaded.

Muniz's publicist says the actor wasn't arrested, wasn't suicidal and Turnbow wasn't assaulted.