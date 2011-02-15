Police remove gun from Phoenix home of Muniz
PHOENIX (AP) -- Phoenix police say they removed a gun from the home of actor Frankie Muniz after a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.
A police report says Elycia Turnbow claims Muniz pulled out a gun and held it against his head last Friday night after the two were arguing about prior relationships. Turnbow told police that she was worried that the 25-year-old Muniz might be suicidal, so she called one of his band mates to take him to a hospital.
The star of the "Malcom in the Middle" TV show told police that the gun wasn't loaded. But The Arizona Republic reports officers retrieved the gun from a downstairs closet of Muniz's home and it was loaded.
Muniz's publicist says the actor wasn't arrested, wasn't suicidal and Turnbow wasn't assaulted.
